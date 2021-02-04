KANSAS CITY — The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission announced Massman-Clarkson, A Joint Venture, as the design-build contractor to replace the Buck O’Neil Bridge, formally known as the Broadway Bridge. The bridge is one of the main thoroughfares from the Northland into downtown Kansas City.

Construction is anticipated to begin in fall of 2021 and be complete by late fall of 2024, according to a MoDOT press release.

“We are thrilled by the decision and look forward to working with Massman-Clarkson, A Joint Venture,” said MoDOT Kansas City District Engineer Dave Silvester. “This is such an important regional project that wouldn’t happen without the partnership between the city of Kansas City and MoDOT.”

The Massman-Clarkson team consists of three Kansas City firms: Massman Co., Clarkson Construction Co. and HNTB Corporation.

“This is a significant milestone for the project, and the cty of Kansas City is glad to see this progress,” said City Manager Brian Platt. “We will continue working with the state to ensure the project employs a diverse workforce as we build this vital and transformative economic link between downtown KCMO and our northland region. This will benefit our residents and visitors by adding bike and pedestrian facilities, improving access to the downtown airport and decreasing traffic congestion, especially on our local streets.”

The contractor competed against two other design-build teams, American Bridge and Traylor-Ames, both with local and national experience. Massman-Clarkson, A Joint Venture’s "dynamic project proposal demonstrated a design that would be the best value for the city of Kansas City, which made them the top choice," according to the release.

The new bridge will cost close to $220 million to construct and provide a connective and accessible transportation facility that improves regional and local system performance.

The John Jordan “Buck” O’Neil Memorial Bridge is a triple arch bridge carrying U.S. Highway 169 over the Missouri River. The bridge is nearing the end of its projected service life. Opened in 1956, the bridge is nearly 65 years old. Close to 50,000 vehicles use the bridge daily.