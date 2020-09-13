LIBERTY — The Missouri Department of Transportation will alter traffic patterns to make an intersection improvement in Liberty, according to a press release.

Crews will close the southbound left turn from Missouri Highway 291 to Leonard Street and the southbound left turn lane from Leonard Street to Highway 291 southbound, beginning Monday, Sept. 14 and continuing until Monday, Sept. 21. These closures will be 24/7.

Motorists on 291 will still have access to Leonard Street using the right turn on northbound 291. Motorists on Leonard Street will still be able to access northbound 291 using the right turn lane on southbound Leonard Street.

Improvements are weather dependent.