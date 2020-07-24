CLAY COUNTY — The Missouri Department of Transportation will be working on road and bridge improvements around Clay County, continuing this weekend and through the coming week. Spokesman Markl Johnson shared two updates for drivers.

First, MoDOT will make the following work schedule change as part of a two-year bridge rehabilitation project on the I-435 Bridge over the Missouri River. Crews will close the two left lanes of northbound Interstate 435 between Front Street and Missouri Route 210 from 4:30 a.m. until noon Saturday, July 25 for concrete work.

Crews will resume their daily work schedule of 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. beginning Monday, July 27 and continuing until Friday, July 31.

Road closures in this area have the potential for creating significant traffic slowdowns.

This is all part of a project to replace the bridge deck, reinforce the structural steel and repair the substructure of the aging bridge. The I-435 Bridge over the Missouri River, located just south of Worlds of Fun was built in 1972 and is showing signs of aging and wear. The structure sees about 81,500 vehicles each day. This rehab project is slated to be complete by December 2021.

Second, on Tuesday, July 28, MoDOT will close various lanes of southbound Missouri Highway 9 between Northwest Briarcliff Parkway and Missouri Highway 169 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. for hump grinding work. All work is weather dependent.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones.