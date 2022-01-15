Accumulating snow was forecast late Friday night and beginning in the northwestern part of the state and moving southeast through Saturday. The Missouri Department of Transportation urges people to avoid travel if possible. If you must travel Saturday, use extra caution, anticipate slower travel times and consult the Traveler Information Map for road conditions.

“The forecast is calling for a wet, heavy snow accumulating on roads throughout the day Saturday,” said Natalie Roark, MoDOT state maintenance director. “The heavier the snow, the more difficult it is to clear. Motorists should be prepared for delays or -- if possible -- should stay off the roads during periods of heavy snowfall to give our crews a chance to work.”

All available crews will be out across the state working 12-hour shifts, but staffing is still short across the state due to turnover and sickness. “It may take crews longer to return roads to a mostly clear status after the storm ends Saturday,” Roark said.

Should you be involved in a minor crash or slide off the road, remain in your vehicle with the seat belt buckled. Equip your vehicle with a winter weather emergency kit before you travel in winter weather. Include any necessary medications, a phone charger, a blanket, bottled water, nonperishable foods and a flashlight. For more items to include in a winter weather emergency kit, visit modot.org/winter.

Check current Missouri road conditions on the Traveler Information Map at www.modot.org, or through MoDOT’s smartphone app, available for iPhone and Android phones.