The following is a breakdown of the top 21 community news articles read online between Jan. 1 and Dec. 20, 2021 by Courier-Tribune website, app and social media users according to Google Analytics.

This list does not include sports or content from third-party partners that have since removed content from our site. For details on which sports photo galleries and stories were the most viewed this year, check out the sports section of the Dec. 23 and 30th print editions or e-Editions at

mycouriertribune.com.

This list is published in descending order from 21st to 1st place and includes the number of total pageviews for the year the content received.

21. Kearney School District releases statement about staffer, police incident

{a href=”https://www.mycouriertribune.com/news/breaking_news/kearney-school-district-releases-statement-about-staffer-police-incident/article_4822d07a-9973-11eb-bc84-4f62f7dd2e56.html” target=”_blank”}https://www.mycouriertribune.com/news/breaking_news/kearney-school-district-releases-statement-about-staffer-police-incident/article_4822d07a-9973-11eb-bc84-4f62f7dd2e56.html

Pageviews — 1,760

This breaking news story from April reported Kearney School District leaders were made aware of allegations possibly involving a Kearney School District staff member and a student that have been circulating on social media. Those allegations were later determined to be about Bryant Hummel, who at the time was a coach and teacher. According to later reporting, he was accused of exposing himself to two students. He was eventually charged with sexual misconduct. He has pleaded not guilty and the court case continues.

20. Oktoberfest returns to Kearney bigger, better than ever

{a href=”https://www.mycouriertribune.com/entertainment/oktoberfest-returns-to-kearney-bigger-better-than-ever/article_d593268c-20a3-11ec-9028-c7a04c92adce.html” target=”_blank”}https://www.mycouriertribune.com/entertainment/oktoberfest-returns-to-kearney-bigger-better-than-ever/article_d593268c-20a3-11ec-9028-c7a04c92adce.html

Pageviews — 1,782

This feature highlights the return and revamping of Kearney’s Oktoberfest. Thanks to partnerships between Kearney Parks and Recreation, Firehouse Community Center, Kearney Enrichment Council and a list of businesses and nonprofits, Oktoberfest became something more geared toward families, with more community events, foods and visibility. The event moved from Jesse James Park to throughout downtown Saturday, Oct. 2.

19. Contractor arrested, extradited to Missouri for consumer fraud

{a href=”https://www.mycouriertribune.com/news/contractor-arrested-extradited-to-missouri-for-consumer-fraud/article_647f59a6-c488-11eb-ac5d-934106e88b95.html” target=”_blank”}https://www.mycouriertribune.com/news/contractor-arrested-extradited-to-missouri-for-consumer-fraud/article_647f59a6-c488-11eb-ac5d-934106e88b95.html

Pageviews — 1,810

This story reports through joint efforts with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri Attorney General Office, Christopher Meagher, proprietor of Metro Restoration, was arrested this summer on consumer fraud charges filed in 2019 by the Missouri Attorney General in Clay, Jackson and Platte counties.

18. Look North Gala draws hundreds to learn about local innovation

{a href=”https://www.mycouriertribune.com/news/business/article_152d1ace-3d86-11ec-bc6b-6f3634805641.html” target=”_blank”}https://www.mycouriertribune.com/news/business/article_152d1ace-3d86-11ec-bc6b-6f3634805641.html

Pageviews — 1,813

Nearly 200 people joined the Clay County Economic Development Council’s Look North Gala in October at Harrah’s North Kansas City. The event presented Tim Harris of Star Development with the 2021 Look North Award. The late Keith Nelson was given in memoriam special recognition for his efforts behind the Francois Chouteau Monument.

17. RT Store to close at end of month

{a href=”https://www.mycouriertribune.com/news/rt-store-to-close-at-end-of-month/article_1ad8a6d2-70a9-11eb-895c-5fb59707d0cf.html” target=”_blank”}https://www.mycouriertribune.com/news/rt-store-to-close-at-end-of-month/article_1ad8a6d2-70a9-11eb-895c-5fb59707d0cf.html

Pageviews — 1,833

This story reports on how Rebuilding Together Kansas City’s RT Store closed at the end of February. The nonprofit’s executive director Clay McQuerry said the community organization is doing fine, but the retail store at 1908 Plumbers Way, No. 300 has not survived the pandemic.

16. Brandon Mark Pence

{a href=”https://www.mycouriertribune.com/obituaries/article_6b812318-417b-11ec-bc24-6f3d0c932f2c.html” target=”_blank”}https://www.mycouriertribune.com/obituaries/article_6b812318-417b-11ec-bc24-6f3d0c932f2c.html

Pageviews — 2,012

This obituary highlights the life of Brandon Mark Pence, who passed away at age 35 on Nov. 6.

15. Kearney teacher faces sexual misconduct charge

{a href=”https://www.mycouriertribune.com/news/breaking_news/kearney-teacher-faces-sexual-misconduct-charge/article_9f5430cc-1bd3-11ec-a5c3-e72cdd6479ee.html” target=”_blank”}https://www.mycouriertribune.com/news/breaking_news/kearney-teacher-faces-sexual-misconduct-charge/article_9f5430cc-1bd3-11ec-a5c3-e72cdd6479ee.html

Pageviews — 2,054

In September, Kearney teacher and former coach Bryant Hummel was charged with misdemeanor sexual misconduct following accusations that he exposed himself to two Kearney students last school year. The two students told investigators the incident happened after school when they were being assisted with homework in Hummel’s classroom. Hummel was later fired from the district in connection with case and has pleaded not guilty.

14. Liberty man charged with mother’s murder

{a href=”https://www.mycouriertribune.com/news/breaking_news/article_b2eb1ca0-44d1-11ec-a256-2fa66806e8ab.html” target=”_blank”}https://www.mycouriertribune.com/news/breaking_news/article_b2eb1ca0-44d1-11ec-a256-2fa66806e8ab.html

Pageviews — 2,228

This breaking news story from November explains how Austin M. Little, 20, of Liberty was charged with his mother’s murder after investigators were called on a report of a man being “out of control.” Liberty officers responded to a house in the 400 block of Glendale Road after a relative called police. Upon arrival, police discovered a bloody scene with his mother, Jill Little, 46, deceased in the master bedroom.

13. Charges filed in roadside assault case

{a href=”https://www.mycouriertribune.com/news/charges-filed-in-roadside-assault-case/article_12616882-af5a-11eb-843e-d7f2e603f446.html” target=”_blank”}https://www.mycouriertribune.com/news/charges-filed-in-roadside-assault-case/article_12616882-af5a-11eb-843e-d7f2e603f446.html

Pageviews — 2,328

This news report explained how a good Samaritan was hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries after attempting Tuesday, May 4, to offer roadside assistance to two people who allegedly had vehicle trouble along Interstate 35. The victim, a 71-year-old man, pulled over to offer assistance and took the pair to two locations in Liberty to locate a tire for the vehicle. After being unable to locate a tire and returning the pair to vehicle, the highway patrol reported the suspects began assaulting the elderly man. Choyce U. Davis, 19, of Calumet City, Illinois, was later charged with felony assault in the case.

12. Kearney officer fired after pleading guilty to sodomy charges

{a href=”https://www.mycouriertribune.com/news/breaking_news/article_9fcdd908-3ce0-11ec-a9ed-3b11ca9287ed.html” target=”_blank”}https://www.mycouriertribune.com/news/breaking_news/article_9fcdd908-3ce0-11ec-a9ed-3b11ca9287ed.html

Pageviews — 2,364

This November story reports nearly a year after being charged, former Kearney police officer Alan B. Hale pleaded guilty in Clinton County to two counts of felony statutory sodomy. His guilty plea prompted Kearney city leaders to fire Hale Wednesday, Nov. 3. The officer had been on unpaid leave since last November.

11. County not issuing mask mandate; AG sues KC over city mandate

{a href=”https://www.mycouriertribune.com/coronavirus/county-not-issuing-mask-mandate-ag-sues-kc-over-city-mandate/article_892ebbac-f0b1-11eb-b6f6-23f5c64eedd4.html” target=”_blank”}https://www.mycouriertribune.com/coronavirus/county-not-issuing-mask-mandate-ag-sues-kc-over-city-mandate/article_892ebbac-f0b1-11eb-b6f6-23f5c64eedd4.html

Pageviews — 2,610

This August story highlights Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s plan to sue Kansas City for its plans to reinstate a mask mandate related to the COVID-19 pandemic after Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced a new indoor mask mandate Wednesday, July 28. The order was for public places and everyone 5 and older, regardless of vaccination status. The state AG went on to sue handfuls of cities and dozens of schools across the state for mask requirements.

10. The big question these days: ‘Mask ... or No Mask?’

{a href=”https://www.mycouriertribune.com/news/senior-news-line-the-big-question-these-days-mask-or-no-mask/article_c1caf444-d51d-11eb-804f-4b20c80d44af.html” target=”_blank”}https://www.mycouriertribune.com/news/senior-news-line-the-big-question-these-days-mask-or-no-mask/article_c1caf444-d51d-11eb-804f-4b20c80d44af.html

Pageviews — 2,789

This Senior News Line syndicated column from Matilda Charles tackles her advice to the question whether seniors should wear masks or not as part of COVID-19 safety measures. It discusses how younger populations are least vaccinated as of June and a recent Kaiser poll that “revealed 85% of those who don’t want the vaccine also don’t care about the mask rule.” She says she is not ready to go maskless in stores.

9. Stimulus payment has some folks on merry-go-round

{a href=”https://www.mycouriertribune.com/community_living/senior-news-line-stimulus-payment-has-some-folks-on-merry-go-round/article_95945d9a-8da9-11eb-93f2-ebef1c22110d.html” target=”_blank”}https://www.mycouriertribune.com/community_living/senior-news-line-stimulus-payment-has-some-folks-on-merry-go-round/article_95945d9a-8da9-11eb-93f2-ebef1c22110d.html

Pageviews — 2,823

This Senior News Line syndicated column discusses ways people can get information on if they would receive a third round of stimulus checks and how to file with the IRS as part of the federal COVID-19 pandemic recovery effort.

8. Haunting of family home prompts owners to call paranormal TV show for answers

{a href=”https://www.mycouriertribune.com/community_living/haunting-of-family-home-prompts-owners-to-call-paranormal-tv-show-for-answers/article_7edf7cb7-8ae0-5788-9777-9e8fb2930204.html” target=”_blank”}https://www.mycouriertribune.com/community_living/haunting-of-family-home-prompts-owners-to-call-paranormal-tv-show-for-answers/article_7edf7cb7-8ae0-5788-9777-9e8fb2930204.html

Pageviews — 2,982

This story continues to captures audiences four years after it was first written as it details the frightening and paranormal experiences a family had in their home in rural Kearney that prompted them to call paranormal investigators including the TV show “The Dead Files.”

7. Liberty North theater students heat up stage with ‘Mamma Mia!’

{a href=”https://www.mycouriertribune.com/schools/k_12/article_b12b3766-40d9-11ec-b901-c713f92526bb.html” target=”_blank”}https://www.mycouriertribune.com/schools/k_12/article_b12b3766-40d9-11ec-b901-c713f92526bb.html

Pageviews — 3,115

This feature highlights Liberty North High School’s fall musical, “Mamma Mia!” and the students who play main characters and are in charge of sets and behind-the-scenes action.

The CT writes similar stories on plays in Kearney and Smithville each year and provides show times and ticket sales information for all of these plays.

6. Favorite foods missing from grocery shelves

{a href=”https://www.mycouriertribune.com/community_living/senior-news-line-favorite-foods-missing-from-grocery-shelves/article_d52b34f4-b71d-11eb-a9a5-fbe80d891fd0.html” target=”_blank”}https://www.mycouriertribune.com/community_living/senior-news-line-favorite-foods-missing-from-grocery-shelves/article_d52b34f4-b71d-11eb-a9a5-fbe80d891fd0.html

Pageviews — 3,418

This Senior News Line syndicated column from Matilda Charles discusses the continuation of favorite foods being missing from store shelves in light of the continuing pandemic and supply chain issues.

5. Motorcycle Wreck kills 1

{a href=”https://www.mycouriertribune.com/news/breaking_news/fatality-accident-closes-part-of-u-s-169-in-smithville/article_bd8b3868-20a8-11ec-a7cc-836cbb2b6092.html” target=”_blank”}https://www.mycouriertribune.com/news/breaking_news/fatality-accident-closes-part-of-u-s-169-in-smithville/article_bd8b3868-20a8-11ec-a7cc-836cbb2b6092.html

Pageviews — 3,443

This article is about a fatality wreck involving a motorcycle and three other vehicles. It shut down U.S. Highway 169 from Highway KK to 179th Street in Smithville for nearly two hours Tuesday, Sept. 28, as troopers with the highway patrol investigated.

4. Liberty Wendy’s fire determined accidental

{a href=”https://www.mycouriertribune.com/news/liberty-wendys-fire-determined-accidental/article_a5422c82-a248-11eb-ab3f-0f65eb3fbf31.html” target=”_blank”}https://www.mycouriertribune.com/news/liberty-wendys-fire-determined-accidental/article_a5422c82-a248-11eb-ab3f-0f65eb3fbf31.html

Pageviews — 4,251

After first responders rushed Tuesday, April 20, to the scene of a fire that was engulfing the Liberty Wendy’s fast food restaurant near Kansas Street and Victory Drive, the state fire marshal’s office investigated and determined the fire’s cause was accidental.

3. Smithville Lake boat accident sends 10 to hospital

{a href=”https://www.mycouriertribune.com/news/smithville-lake-boat-accident-sends-10-to-hospital/article_3b823284-044e-11ec-8800-173c772ccb08.html” target=”_blank”}https://www.mycouriertribune.com/news/smithville-lake-boat-accident-sends-10-to-hospital/article_3b823284-044e-11ec-8800-173c772ccb08.html

Pageviews — 9,720

This story explores a boat wreck on Smithville Lake that left two families fighting to recover and witnesses wondering why more was not done by law enforcement at the time of the crash. It occurred around 4:05 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, when a stationary 1990 Maxum boat with 10 people on board was hit by another boat, a 2006 Sea Ray, driven by 41-year-old Michael E. Brittain of Kansas City.

2. Why do older folks have balance issues?

{a href=”https://www.mycouriertribune.com/community_living/article_dca1c88e-53a7-11ec-ab58-5f1cdbb71823.html” target=”_blank”}https://www.mycouriertribune.com/community_living/article_dca1c88e-53a7-11ec-ab58-5f1cdbb71823.html

Pageviews — 10,594

This To Your Good Health column syndicated from Dr. Keith Roach explores how many older adults begin to have balance issues and what can be done to prevent them.

1. Social Security gets big benefits bump

{a href=”https://www.mycouriertribune.com/community_living/article_38abf0fe-3dab-11ec-b798-9b9e9298aeea.html” target=”_blank”}https://www.mycouriertribune.com/community_living/article_38abf0fe-3dab-11ec-b798-9b9e9298aeea.html

Pageviews — 20,918

This article is a Senior News Line syndicated column from Matilda Charles about an increase in social security benefits for seniors for 2022 that stated they will received an added 5.9%.