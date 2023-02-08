The father of two children who went missing from Liberty last year and were recently located in Florida has been reunited with them.
Blake Gilley, father of Brooke and Adrian Gilley of Liberty, told NBC News his biggest fear in the world was his children missing.
“It is an understatement to say I was terrified and freaked out,” he told NBC.
His children were located with his ex-wife, Kristi Gilley, 36, the children’s noncustodial mother who was wanted on a parental kidnapping warrant from Clay County, by High Springs, Florida police Feb. 1. Officers were conducting vehicle tag checks in the parking lot of a Winn-Dixie grocery store at the time. The tag check information on the vehicle Kristi had been driving indicated she was a fugitive.
“Officers located the trio shopping in Winn-Dixie after disguising their identities. The mother gave a false name to (law enforcement officers),” reads a statement from High Springs police.
An online search shows the mother is currently being held in the Alachua County Jail in Gainesville, Florida. She was booked into the jail Feb. 2. Her attorney told NBC reporters she will fight extradition to Missouri as she wants to become a Florida resident.
"These children and their abductor were passing through the area and had no residency connection to Alachua County, Florida, nor were they enrolled in any schools," reads the High Springs police statement.
According to Liberty police, the children went missing March 15, 2022, and were believed to be in the company of a noncustodial relative at the time, as the Gilleys had been in a custody dispute following their divorce. At the time the children went missing, former Liberty police Public Information Officer Capt. Andy Hedrick told the Courier-Tribune investigators did not believe the children were in danger.
“We have been told that the children are possibly in California somewhere,” states a Liberty police social media post made after the children were reported missing.
The father, who was reunited with his children late last week, told NBC News his children, now 11 and 12, had not been to school since they had disappeared. He said his children were moved around from Airbnb to Airbnb while they were missing and were told to avoid speaking with people when in public to avoid detection.
The family was “en route to an Airbnb right outside of our area," High Springs Police Chief Antoine Sheppard said.
After their mother was arrested on the felony Clay County warrant, Florida law enforcement turned the children over to Florida Department of Children and Family Services before being reunited with their father, who has legal custody of the children.
Court documents from Florida report Kristi pleaded not guilty to the kidnapping charge. Her attorney told NBC his client denies allegations that she kept her children hidden by bouncing around between Airbnbs.
More details on this developing story will be released as they become available.
