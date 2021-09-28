SMITHVILLE — U.S. Highway 169 from Highway KK to 179th Street in Smithville was closed for nearly two hours Tuesday, Sept. 28, as troopers with the highway patrol investigated a fatality wreck involving a motorcycle and three other vehicles.

The wreck occurred, according to the highway patrol, around 2:45 p.m. when Michael F. Orr, 66, of Parkville, drove a 2019 Harley Davidson southbound on U.S. 169 and crossed into the path of and struck a 2019 Ford driven by Justin Farrell, 51, of Smithville.

Orr was ejected and the motorcycle he drove then struck a 2014 Chrysler, causing it to strike a 2018 Mitsubishi. Orr was pronounced dead at the scene. Farrell suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment.