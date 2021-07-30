LIBERTY — A late night motorcycle wreck in Liberty has resulted in the death of James Kane of Liberty.
Liberty police responded to the single vehicle accident around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at Sunset Avenue and Forrest Lane.
“A 39-year-old male Liberty resident was transported to a local hospital where he subsequently passed away due to the injuries he sustained in the crash,” states a police release.
Kane was the only person on the 1999 Harley Davidson at the time of the wreck, said Liberty Police Capt. Andy Hedrick.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation. More details will be released as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.