LIBERTY — A late night motorcycle wreck in Liberty has resulted in the death of James Kane of Liberty.

Liberty police responded to the single vehicle accident around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at Sunset Avenue and Forrest Lane.

“A 39-year-old male Liberty resident was transported to a local hospital where he subsequently passed away due to the injuries he sustained in the crash,” states a police release.

Kane was the only person on the 1999 Harley Davidson at the time of the wreck, said Liberty Police Capt. Andy Hedrick.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation. More details will be released as they become available.