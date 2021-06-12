MU report looks at population trends in Missouri

Missouri’s population grew by about 11,000 people from 2019 to 2020. This 0.2% increase is only half the national rate of 0.4%, though it is typical of the modest growth experienced by many other Midwestern states, according to a press release.

But the picture gets more complicated when you zoom in to specific regions and counties. “This growth is uneven,” said Mark White, University of Missouri associate extension professor and policy research professor at MU’s Truman School of Public Affairs.

For example, certain areas are seeing strong growth, such as the area around Springfield and some of the suburban areas around St. Louis and Kansas City, White says. However, many rural counties throughout Missouri are steadily losing residents.

The Kansas City region, home to almost a fifth of the state’s population, added 85,000 new residents over the last decade. Platte and Clay counties were among the state’s fastest-growing counties.

Platte and Clay counties had Missouri’s first and fourth fastest annual growth rates, respectively, between 2010 and 2020. Combined, these two counties added approximately 48,000 net new residents through both natural change and in-migration over the past decade, according to the report.

White is the author of “Population Trends in Missouri and Its Regions,” which draws on the U.S. Census Bureau’s population estimates released in May. His report looks at population change at the state, region and county level over the past year (2019-2020) and last decade (2010-2020), during which the state’s population increased by 2.6% to 6.2 million.

White says the information can aid decision-makers in the private and public sectors by helping to pinpoint trends, opportunities, needs and areas of concern.

White said that examining these numbers in the context of other information can help create a clearer picture of who is moving in or out of a specific area and why.

“A growing area that attracts retirees or second home buyers — like around the Lake of the Ozarks — may face challenges if they can’t attract or retain working-age people to keep pace with its population growth,” White said. The increasing popularity of remote work creates opportunities for some communities to attract new residents or retain existing ones, but only if there is sufficient infrastructure, including broadband access.

The 30-page report, available as a downloadable PDF at extension.missouri.edu/mx55, looks at population change in the state by region.

White plans to prepare another report after the Census Bureau releases additional population estimates this summer broken down by age, gender, race/ethnicity and other categories.