CLAY COUNTY — The Missouri Department of Transportation will make the following traffic changes as part of a project to replace the NE 53rd Terrace bridge over Interstate 435 in Clay County.

• Crews will close the right lane of both northbound and southbound I-435 between Missouri Highway 69 and Parvin Road from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, to remove bridge deck forms.

• Crews will then close the two left lanes of both northbound and southbound I-435 between Highway 69 and Parvin Road from 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9 until 5 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, to remove other bridge deck forms.

"This work has the potential to impact Kansas City traffic greatly. Motorists are encouraged to plan accordingly. All work is weather dependent," states a release.

Crews are replacing the old bridge, which was built in 1969 and has reached its projected service life. The new bridge will include two, 12-foot lanes with four-foot shoulders and a 6-foot sidewalk on the south side. This project is expected to be completed by the end of fall.

