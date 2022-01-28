The Missouri Department of Transportation will make traffic changes as part of the Buck O’Neil/U.S. Highway 169 Bridge replacement project. All work is weather dependent.

Crews will close the ramp from Richards Road at the roundabout to southbound U.S. 169 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, for storm drain work. Crews will then close the ramp from Beardsley Road to westbound Interstate 70 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. for moving heavy equipment.

Work crews will set up a flagging operation on Richards Road, north of the roundabout near Northwest Harlem Road, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily beginning Tuesday, Feb. 1. This operation will continue through March 1 for utility work.

"This is all part of constructing a new Buck O’Neil Bridge that can be reasonably maintained, while providing a safe, connected and accessible transportation facility that improves system performance," states a MoDOT release.

The new Missouri River bridge will cost nearly $220 million dollars to construct and is expected to be completed by 2024.