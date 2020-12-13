SMITHVILLE — A Smithville woman faces charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action following a Thursday, Dec. 10 argument with her fiancé that turned deadly.

A release from Smithville police states Lori A. Ackerman, 47, was charged with the felonies in connection with the death of 48-year-old Shannon Tate.

Officers responded to the shooting in the couple's residence around 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, in the 100 block of Tipperary Street.

When officers arrived, they found Shannon Tate on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died Friday, Dec. 11.

According to the probable cause statement, Ackerman allegedly told investigators the couple had been arguing for weeks and continued to argue the night of the shooting after returning to the residence from a bar.

The court document states Ackerman told investigators she pointed the gun at Tate as he stood in the doorway of the master bedroom and pulled the trigger. The probable cause statement reports after the shooting, Ackerman called 911.

Police Chief Jason Lockridge told the Courier Monday, Dec. 14, there is no history of violence or police calls for violence or disturbance issues between the two or the location where the shooting took place.

Lockridge said Ackerman has no criminal history in the city beyond a prior traffic citation.

"We issued her a speeding ticket back in 2002. The other party, he has gotten some traffic citations from us, back between 2000 and 2005 ...," the chief said, "but we have no domestic reports involving either of these individuals. That was one of the first things we checked on at the scene, with both parties involved and the address. With all three of those pieces of information, we have no domestic violence calls, or even assaults," he said.

Lockridge declined to release what caliber gun was used in the shooting, saying the investigation is active. The investigation is being assisted by Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas City Police Department Crime Scene Unit.

Ackerman is being held in Clay County Detention Center in Liberty on $1 million bond. A court date is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 14.

Lockridge added this type of violent crime is rare in Smithville, saying in the city's more than 150-year history, he is only aware of three murders, including this most recent case. All of which, he added, have been solved.

"The last murder in Smithville was March 2003. This incident involved two roommates who had an altercation and one shot the other. The suspect was quickly arrested and charged," he said. "The homicide prior to this was in August 1990. This case was cleared by the Clay County Sheriff's (Office) Cold Case Squad in December of 2013."