JEFFERSON CITY — Col. Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, stresses the importance of safe boating by making the public aware of National Safe Boating Week, observed Saturday to Friday, May 16 through 22.

“It’s important that boaters are prepared before they navigate Missouri waterways,” said Olson. “Checking your boat for the proper equipment and inspecting for any mechanical issues that may have developed over the winter months should be a standard boating practice.”

Northland boaters who would like an equipment inspection done by a marine trooper can contact Troop A by calling 622-0800.

Life jackets save lives and should be worn whenever possible out on the water, a highway patrol press release states. If not worn, a life jacket must be readily accessible for each occupant on board a vessel. For children under 7 and for occupants of a personal watercraft underway, wearing life jackets is required.

Boaters should use caution while fueling up vessels. Fuel leaks can develop over time, so inspecting the engine compartment of an inboard or inboard/outboard vessel prior to use, and each time you refuel, is a must, states the release.

In addition to inspecting the engine compartment, the blower system should be activated for at least four minutes after refueling is complete, but prior to starting the vessel. Starting a boat engine can ignite gas fumes that have accumulated in the engine compartment.

Other boat operation tips from the patrol are:

• Be aware of boats in the vicinity and maintain a safe distance from them.

• Adjust speed for the conditions.

• Turn off the boat engine while passengers are entering or exiting the water.

• If potentially out on water after dark, make sure navigation lights are working before leaving the dock or ramp.

Boaters are reminded to contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol by dialing *55 on a cellular phone if they need assistance or observe another boater operating a vessel in an unsafe manner.