Clay County African American Legacy Inc. President AJ Bryd, CCAAL Historian Dr. Cecelia Robinson, State Sen. Lauren Arthur and National Endowment for the Humanities Chair Shelly C. Lowe celebrate Lowe's visit to the Northland with a lunch at Garrison School Cultural Center in Liberty.
LIBERTY — Since the founding of the National Endowment for the Humanities in 1965, no chair of the NEH has visited Missouri for an official tour.
History was made Wednesday, Sept. 6 when Chair Shelly C. Lowe visited the Northland to learn more about the area's cultural assets. During a lunch visit to Garrison School Cultural Center in Liberty, Lowe got to tour the school's art gallery, exhibit rooms, artifacts, sculptures and murals.
"We wanted to recognize Dr. Lowe for being in our state and for visiting Garrison School," said Dr. Cecelia Robinson, Clay County African American Legacy, Inc. historian. "We are a museum and a cultural center. We are also a theater. Today, we want to recognize Dr. Lowe for being here with us."
CCAAL President AJ Byrd presented Lowe with a key to Garrison and thanked her for her support of the humanities, culture and the arts. Liberty Mayor Greg Canuteson read a proclamation from the city, which described Lowe's steadfast advocacy and wished her well for her continued service.
State Sen. Lauren Arthur presented a proclamation on behalf of the 102nd General Assembly.
"I often say that people want to live in communities that thrive, that embrace the arts and history," she said. "And under Chair Lowe's leadership, she has made this a priority."
Lowe is a citizen of the Navajo Nation and grew up on the Navajo reservation in Ganado, Arizona. Lowe’s career in higher education has included roles as executive director of the Harvard University Native American Program, assistant dean in the Yale College Dean’s Office and director of the Native American Cultural Center at Yale University. She was appointed chair of the NEH on Oct. 5, 2021.
"I am so delighted to be in Missouri," she said.
She shared that her some of her roots are in Missouri and Iowa as her grandfather was from Missouri and her grandmother was from Iowa.
"It's been really nice to be on the ground and to feel like this is really home. This is where I learned from my mother's side of the family what it means to have a family and what it means to be part of a community," she said.
She continued that her goal is to bring the humanities to everyone, including reservations and small farm communities.
Lowe later offered a public keynote address that evening at Metropolitan Community College Maple Woods campus to discuss the importance of the humanities to society and highlight how the “roots and routes” shape individual experiences within state and national stories.
