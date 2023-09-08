NEH chair visits Liberty

Clay County African American Legacy Inc. President AJ Bryd, CCAAL Historian Dr. Cecelia Robinson, State Sen. Lauren Arthur and National Endowment for the Humanities Chair Shelly C. Lowe celebrate Lowe's visit to the Northland with a lunch at Garrison School Cultural Center in Liberty.

 Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune

During a private lunch with local leaders Sept. 6, National Humanities Chair Shelly Lowe first addresses the select crowd at Garrison School Cultural Center in Liberty in Navajo and then shares her thoughts about family and culture.

LIBERTY — Since the founding of the National Endowment for the Humanities in 1965, no chair of the NEH has visited Missouri for an official tour.

History was made Wednesday, Sept. 6 when Chair Shelly C. Lowe visited the Northland to learn more about the area's cultural assets. During a lunch visit to Garrison School Cultural Center in Liberty, Lowe got to tour the school's art gallery, exhibit rooms, artifacts, sculptures and murals. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.