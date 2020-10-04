National Night Out Against Crime Oct. 6

LIBERTY — The Clay County Sheriff's Office, Liberty police and fire departments along with members of the Clay County Emergency Management team will be collaborating for the 2020 National Night Out Against Crime on the historic square in downtown Liberty from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6.

There will be police and fire vehicles on hand, as well as information about crime prevention and community programs.

Due to COVID-19, this year's event has been scaled back for safety and attendees should use precautions to protect from spreading the virus, states a release.

National Night Out is a community building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

For more details, search "National Night Out 2020" on Facebook.