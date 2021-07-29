LIBERTY —Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all 20 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August. This year, the National Night Out locally will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, around the historic downtown Liberty Square.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Liberty Police and the Liberty Fire departments will be on hand.

The event aims to bring residents and community law enforcement and first response agencies together for a night of fun and outreach. There will be displays from the three public safety agencies as well as a petting zoo, bounce houses, giveaways and snacks.