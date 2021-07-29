LIBERTY —Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all 20 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August. This year, the National Night Out locally will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, around the historic downtown Liberty Square.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Liberty Police and the Liberty Fire departments will be on hand.
The event aims to bring residents and community law enforcement and first response agencies together for a night of fun and outreach. There will be displays from the three public safety agencies as well as a petting zoo, bounce houses, giveaways and snacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.