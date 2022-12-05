real-id-deadline.jpg
WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security has announced its intent to extend the REAL ID full enforcement date by 24 months, from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025.

Under the new regulations published to execute this change, states will now have additional time to ensure their residents have driver’s licenses and identification cards that meet the security standards established by the REAL ID Act, according to a press release from DHS's Office of Public Affairs.

