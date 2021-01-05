Lean Cuisine baked chicken meals recall underway

Nestlé Prepared Foods is recalling approximately 92,206 pounds of Lean Cuisine chicken meals due to possible contamination with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of white hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

The baked chicken meal products were produced and packaged Sept. 2. The following product is subject to recall:

• 8 5/8-oz. carton trays of “Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken, white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gravy” with a lot code of 0246595911 and Best Before date of October 2021.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-9018” on the side of the case near the lot number. These items were shipped to retailers and distributors nationwide.

"The problem was discovered by the firm in December after receiving five consumer complaints involving hard white plastic found in the product. The firm believes the mashed potatoes used in the production of the baked chicken meals products had pieces of a plastic conveyor belt that broke during production," states a release.

FSIS received no reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," states the release.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Nestlé Prepared Foods at (800) 993-8625. Consumers with food safety questions can also call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at (888) MPHotline (674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. eastern time Monday through Friday. Consumers can also send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.