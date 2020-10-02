Trump tests positive for coronavirus

President Donald J. Trump has tested positive for coronavirus. According to a press release from physician to the president, Sean Conley, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump received their positive tests yesterday, Thursday, Oct. 1.

"The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch," the release states, "and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country's greatest professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments."

This is a developing story, more information will be added as it becomes available.