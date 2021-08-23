The Transportation Security Administration extended the face mask requirement for individuals across all transportation networks throughout the United States, including airports, onboard commercial aircraft, on over-the-road buses and on commuter bus and rail systems through Jan. 18, 2022, according to a press release.

Airline travelers should check with their airline on additional inflight restrictions prior to taking their trip. All commuters and travelers should check the CDC website for additional guidance. Exemptions to the face mask requirement are in place for travelers under the age of 2 and for those with certain disabilities.

Individuals who require screening assistance due to a disability, medical condition or other special circumstance may contact TSA Cares 72 hours in advance of their flight by calling (855) 787-2227. For additional information about TSA procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit tsa.gov/coronavirus.