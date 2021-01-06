Twitter blocked President Donald Trump's personal Twitter account for 12 hours for "repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy" as many of his supporters stormed and breached the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

The @TwitterSafety account said the violations stem from three tweets, including a video Trump shared to his supporters, telling them to "go home," but also repeating false claims that the November general election was "stolen from us."

We’ll continue to evaluate the situation in real time, including examining activity on the ground and statements made off Twitter. We will keep the public informed, including if further escalation in our enforcement approach is necessary. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

Our public interest policy — which has guided our enforcement action in this area for years — ends where we believe the risk of harm is higher and/or more severe. https://t.co/ZcbhDEAYjH — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

Future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

