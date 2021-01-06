Twitter

Twitter blocked President Donald Trump's personal Twitter account for 12 hours for "repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy" as many of his supporters stormed and breached the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

The @TwitterSafety account said the violations stem from three tweets, including a video Trump shared to his supporters, telling them to "go home," but also repeating false claims that the November general election was "stolen from us."

"This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets," Twitter Safety said. "If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked.

