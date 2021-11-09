U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will honor Veterans Day this year by holding more than 90 ceremonies naturalizing more than 4,440 current and former members of the military and their families. Each year, on Nov. 11, the nation honors members of the U.S. armed forces who have served the country.

“USCIS is committed to serving the U.S. military community by making sure they have meaningful and efficient access to the immigration benefits they or their families may be entitled to,” said USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddou. “USCIS is dedicated to improving policies and procedures that assist service members and their loved ones on their path to U.S. citizenship.”

Recently, USCIS enacted a number of policy initiatives to facilitate the naturalization process for current and former U.S. service members and their families, states a release from the U.S. office of Public Affairs. These initiatives include:

• Overseas Military Naturalization Video Oath Ceremonies: In December 2020, USCIS began conducting video interviews at overseas Department of Defense facilities for eligible military members and qualifying family members stationed overseas. In March 2021, the Oath of Allegiance began being administered by video at overseas DOD facilities. To date, 707 video interviews and 501 oaths have been virtually administered.

• Military Veterans Residing Abroad Policy Manual Update: In May 2021, USCIS updated guidance to ensure eligible former service members who served honorably during specifically designated periods of hostility and meet all other statutory requirements for naturalization can naturalize and become U.S. citizens in accordance with U.S. immigration laws.

Updated military naturalization statistics can be found at uscis.gov/military/military-naturalization-statistics.