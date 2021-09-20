CLAY COUNTY — The Missouri Department of Transportation will soon enter a new phase of the Buck O’Neil/US 169 Missouri River Bridge replacement project. Phase One-B will cause extensive closures, according to a press release from MoDOT.
• Crews will reduce Beardsley Road to one lane between 5th Street and 4th Street through 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20 for crane work (crane assembly). A flagger will be in place to direct traffic.
• Crews will close the on ramp from northbound Richards Road to northbound 169 Highway, beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27 and continuing until Wednesday, Nov. 17 for grading, new drainage installation and ramp resurfacing work.
• Crews will close the ramp from southbound 169 Highway to Richards Road beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 and continuing until Wednesday, Nov. 17 for grading, new drainage installation and ramp resurfacing work.
• Crews will close the ramp from northbound Interstate 35 to eastbound Interstate 70 from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 for pipe inspection work.
• Crews will close the ramp from northbound I-35 to 6th Street from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 29 and again Thursday, Sept. 30 for pipe inspection.
This is all part of constructing a new Buck O’Neil Bridge that can be reasonably maintained, while providing a safe, connected and accessible transportation facility that improves system performance, according to MoDOT.
The new Missouri River Bridge will cost close to $220 million to construct and expected to be completed by 2024.
The current Buck O’Neil Memorial Bridge is a triple arch bridge carrying U.S. Route 169 over the Missouri River, and serves as a key regional connection between downtown Kansas City and communities north of the river. While safe, the bridge is nearing the end of its projected service life.
