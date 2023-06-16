New Royals stadium will be in Jackson or Clay County

CLAY COUNTY — The Royals announced this week a North Kansas City location is one of two final locations being considered for a new stadium and team home. The other location is in the East Village of Kansas City in Jackson County.
The Jackson County location is roughly 15 acres near 12th Street and Cherry in Kansas City. The Clay County location is roughly 100 acres near Fayette and 18th. The Royals previously had a list of 14 sites being considered for the potential $2 billion ballpark. The franchise narrowed it to five locations in March.
The team’s lease agreement at Kauffman Stadium in Jackson County expires in January 2031 and organization leaders said the plan is to move the team before then.
While the Royals organization has yet to return calls from the Courier-Tribune, in a statement to Kansas City TV media, the organization said both finalist locations are viable options.
"While we’ve done the most work in the East Village, we have the responsibility to our community and our fans to fully evaluate both,” the organization’s statement to KSHB reads.
County leader reactions & how we got here
Clay County commissioners said they are excited about the news, but several added they are not surprised as the North Kansas City location has a lot to offer and a lot of hard work from a number of people in Clay County went in to making North Kansas City a serious contender.
Presiding Clay County Commissioner Jerry Nolte said county leaders have been in talks with the Royals organization on a possible relocation to Clay County for months and everyone, from developers to those in county government, have been working diligently to prove to those outside Clay County what those in the county already know, “that Clay County and our location in North Kansas City is more than viable,” he said.
In a letter to the public released last month by North Kansas City Mayor Bryant Delong, Nolte and Clay County Western Commissioner Seat 2 Commissioner Scott Wagner, the three said the Clay County location plan “would include commercial, residential development and entertainment experiences adjacent to the stadium, complementing the amazing businesses and entertainment options that already exist in downtown North Kansas City today.”
“Plans and communications have been positive and resulted in an ongoing dialogue that could create a neighborhood centric ballpark- similar to Wrigley Field and the surrounding ‘Wrigleyville in Chicago. Our objective is to create a place where fans and visitors to the Northland can enjoy best-in-class sports experiences and live, work, play in a thriving and safe urban ballpark neighborhood,” the letter reads.
Last fall, the Kansas City Business Journal reported more than 150 acres of industrial, office and commercial spaces had been bought in one of North Kansas City's largest investment sales in some time. The North KC location area includes nearly 100 acres in the heart of North Kansas City owned the Merriman family. Michael Merriman, chairman of Financial Holding Corp., is reportedly a friend of Royals owner John Sherman. The site is located across the river from downtown Kansas City and includes skyline views.
“We continue to be intrigued by the possibilities this location may present and continue to evaluate it and other potential stadium sites in and around downtown,” City Scene KC reported the Royals organization told the online magazine via email. “Neither the Royals nor John Sherman, however, have any ownership interest in the North Kansas City site or any other possible location at this time.”
The letter from DeLong, Nolte and Wagner wasn’t well-received by some in Jackson County, including Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, who took to Twitter after the letter’s release. He said Kansas City and Jackson County have been strong partners for the Royals since the team’s inception.
“Kansas City will not now engage in an intrastate regional race to the bottom that ultimately does little more than fleecing our taxpayers,” the mayor wrote.
Royals fans across the region also took to social media and spoke with regional journalists about the possible move, with some saying it would be a shame for the team to leave Jackson County after its long history in the area.
Wagner, who has been a visible advocate for the Royals coming to Clay County, and other commissioners say they have no ill will toward their Jackson County neighbors and the letter’s intent was to show that the county and North Kansas City are seriously interested in having the team here.
“I think the way we look at is North Kansas City has a site that a project like this is good for,” he told the Courier-Tribune this week, calling the local site a transformative opportunity. “I don’t think one has to say because it’s always been in one place then it should always be. At the end of the day, I believe the question is best answered by the Royals as to what is best for them.”
The largest city in Clay County is Kansas City. Because of that, Wagner said if the stadium is put in North Kansas City, which is within a few miles of downtown Kansas City, there will be huge benefits for Kansas City.
“At the end of the day, the team will do what is in its best interest,” Wagner said.
Possible financial asks & local thoughts
While county leaders have been in talks with the Royals, details of possible financial requests from the organization have not been finalized.
Several commissioners say they would be thrilled to have the Royals call Clay County home, but any deal would need to make sense for the citizens of Clay County. If a possible sales tax, for example, would be requested, public meetings allowing for local resident input would be had and a vote of county residents would be required.
“You’d have to be a fool to not want the Royals in North Kansas City, but it would need and should be a vote of the people,” Clay County Eastern At-Large Commissioner JoAnn Lawson said of any deal to bring the Royals here. “I’m for it depending on what role (the Royals) play in it.”
Earlier this year, the Royals stated wherever the organization ends up, they are considering engineering, transportation, community impact and land availability.
Clay County Western Commissioner Jon Carpenter said ultimately any talks of funding needed to build the stadium would come after the Royals made a final decision to either stay in Jackson County or come to Clay.
“In terms of what’s being looked into in terms of incentives and things, I expect that the request would be and will be a revenue stream to build the stadium. And, that revenue stream would likely come from a new sales tax that would first need to go through the commission (who would need to approve putting the measure on a county ballot) and then second would go to the ballot for a vote of the residents of the county,” he said.
Carpenter added he is keeping an open mind, but is not committing, at this point, to saying “yes” to any final request from the team.
“Like many people, (I) have mixed feelings about using public dollars for a private project like this. But at the same time, I can of course see the potential benefits to the community,” he said, adding more conversations need to be had with more details provided.
If the Royals do choose Clay County, Carpenter would want “the best possible deal for the citizens of Clay County and the workers.”
Any stadium and surrounding development needs to receive public input and ensure there are livable wages for workers, including service workers who will work in those locations for years to come; as well as serious safety measures for workers in place, he said.
Western At-Large Commissioner Jason Withington is a die-hard baseball and Royals fan. He said if the team decides to call Clay County home, it will be a “game changer” for the county and NKC.
“It would be the largest economic development project in the county’s history,” he said. “If it comes to fruition, I think a lot of people will try to take a victory lap, acting like they were the ones responsible for this, but at the end of the day, the Merriman family are the ones that have been doing this. The county commission, we have just small chunk of this. If it passes, it’s because of the citizens of Clay County. All we can do is vote to put it on the ballot and then it’s up to the citizens of Clay County to decide if they want the Royals in North Kansas City or not.”
While he hasn’t met with the Royals organization about a potential move to the county, Withington said if the team does want to move here, he would want to know how the organization plans to invest back into the team.
“In 55 years, we’ve had 22 winning seasons. We’ve lost 60% of our games. Being an annual 100-loss team, I don’t think that would be acceptable and I think the citizens of Clay County actually deserve better than that,” he said. “If we’re going to make this investment, I think the citizens deserve a winning product.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.