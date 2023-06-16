New Royals stadium will be in Jackson or Clay County

This rendering from the Royals shows a stadium design with a surrounding landscape the team prefers.

 Submitted illustration/Kansas City Royals

CLAY COUNTY — The Royals announced this week a North Kansas City location is one of two final locations being considered for a new stadium and team home. The other location is in the East Village of Kansas City in Jackson County.

The Jackson County location is roughly 15 acres near 12th Street and Cherry in Kansas City. The Clay County location is roughly 100 acres near Fayette and 18th. The Royals previously had a list of 14 sites being considered for the potential $2 billion ballpark. The franchise narrowed it to five locations in March.

Letter from NKC mayor, Clay County leaders on Royals stadium site

In a letter to the public the three Northland leaders wrote they’ve been in talks with the Kansas City Royals and hope the organization will build a new stadium in Clay County.
Clay County Commission 2023

The Clay County Commission is made up of seven commissioners. Current commissioners are, from left back row: Jon Carpenter, Jason Withington, Scott Wagner, Jay Johnson; bottom row, from left, JoAnn Lawson, Jerry Nolte and Megan Thompson.

