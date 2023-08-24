distracted driving

In Clay County, according to the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety, there were three known distracted driving fatality wrecks in Clay County between 2017 and 2021.

 Metro Creative

Missouri’s new distracted driving law takes effect Monday, Aug. 28, in time for young drivers and added back-to-school traffic to hit the road.

The Siddens Bening Hands Free Law, enacted by the Missouri General Assembly, makes it illegal to hold any electronic device to send or receive calls, texts, watch videos, record videos, broadcast, chat or make or receive other electronic communications while driving. The law does allow for hands-free functions, use of two-way radios and GPS units.

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at

ALubinski@cherryroad.com,

@myCTAmanda1 on Twitter or 903-6001.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.