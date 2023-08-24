Missouri’s new distracted driving law takes effect Monday, Aug. 28, in time for young drivers and added back-to-school traffic to hit the road.
The Siddens Bening Hands Free Law, enacted by the Missouri General Assembly, makes it illegal to hold any electronic device to send or receive calls, texts, watch videos, record videos, broadcast, chat or make or receive other electronic communications while driving. The law does allow for hands-free functions, use of two-way radios and GPS units.
Missouri is the 49th state to enact a distracted driving law. The law was named after two men who were killed by distracted drivers.
The new law is a secondary law, meaning law enforcement must have another reason for pulling you over. While the law goes into effect next week, law enforcement officers cannot issue districted driving citations until Jan. 1, 2025. Until then, warnings will be issued to allow for public education.
Penalties for violations once citations are given include a fine of $150 for a first-time violation. Fine amounts increase up to $500 for repeated convictions within a two-year period. Additional penalties can occur, such as misdemeanor or felony charges, if a distracted driver causes a crash that results in significant property damage, serious injury or death.
Gov. Mike Parson signed the bill into law after Missouri had two straight years of more than 1,000 fatalities on its roadways. There have been 197,564 distracted driving related crashes, killing a total of 801 people in the state between 2012 and 2021, according to Hands-Free Missouri. In Clay County, according to the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety, there were three known distracted driving fatality wrecks between 2017 and 2021.
“It is time we finally prioritize Missourians’ safety by preventing people from using their phones while driving,” KOMU reported Sen. Jason Bean, R-Holcomb, saying at a Feb. 8 hearing for the legislation. The hands-free law originated as bills introduced by Bean and Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City.
