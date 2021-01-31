LIBERTY — The city of Liberty will be rolling out a new user-friendly online utility management and payment portal that will not only offer more payment methods but also provide each utilities customer with detailed information about their water consumption, according to a press release.

The new customer portal, powered by WaterSmart, was set go live on Monday, Feb. 1.

“We have heard from our customers that they wanted a better online system to manage their utility accounts,” said Vicki McClure, assistant director of finance. “In conjunction with the new automated metering infrastructure that was installed in 2019-2020, providing near-real time consumption data, this portal will provide our utility customers with a much better product that gives them greater control of their accounts and insight into their water usage.”

The portal will provide customers with detailed information about their water consumption on a near real-time basis. A few of the features that will be available to customers include:

• Near real-time data for water consumption, down to hourly and daily usage

• Usage comparison to previous time periods

• Leak alerts and high-water use alerts to take control of water use and avoid surprises. This can alert customers to a leaky toilet or a larger problem, like a cracked pipe.

The system will also provide recommendations on how to conserve water to save on your monthly bill.

The new portal will also provide customers more options when it comes time to pay the bill through a partnership with InvoiceCloud. Customers will be able to:

• Make a payment online, by phone or by text with a credit or debit card or e-check

• Enroll in autopay to save time and avoid late fees

• Make secure online payments with a single touch with new Apple Pay and Google

To get the most out of the new system, customers are encouraged to create an online account, available starting Feb. 1.

However, an account is not necessary to view bills and make payments. A web address will be included in the February bills and shared on the city’s homepage – libertymissouri.gov beginning Feb. 1. The old system will be deactivated on March 31. Customers, especially those with automatic payments already set up, set up an account in the new system and also delete their payment preferences in the old system to avoid paying twice.

Customers will be able to access the customer portal and online bill payment system with their account number which is listed on the monthly bill and ZIP code. Once registered, they can set their profile for more accurate water-use recommendations and communication preferences such as leak alert, daily use, and bill forecast notifications.