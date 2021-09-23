A New York man was sentenced in federal court this month for sending images and videos of child pornography to a Liberty man who, in turn, allegedly used them to harass the child victim, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri.

Joseph J. Balio, 36, of Utica, New York was sentenced to 13 years and nine months in federal prison without parole. The court also sentenced Balio to spend the rest of his life on supervised release after incarceration.

“On Aug. 5, 2020, Balio pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography over the internet. Balio admitted that he sent a video that contained child pornography to Zachary T. Harbison, 35, of Liberty, Missouri, on Dec. 25, 2017. The video file depicted a sleeping minor,” states a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri.

Harbison pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography and was sentenced Nov. 5, 2020, to nine years and four months in federal prison without parole.

“Harbison admitted that on the same day he received the video and images of child pornography from Balio, he texted the minor victim and sent her pornographic images and a video file he had received from Balio,” states the release.