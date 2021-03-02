The newest staff member of Clay County Sheriff’s Office has big doe eyes and four paws. Unlike other K-9 officers, Lola, a 15-month-old black lab, will not be hunting down narcotics or helping apprehend wrongdoers. Instead, she will use those soulful eyes and soft fur to provide comfort.

Lola was donated by K9’s for Freedom and Independence in Collinsville, Texas. She has been teamed with Communications Director Kim Hunter, who has been with the sheriff’s office since 1993.

“Several times I have broached the conversation about getting an animal,” Hunter said. “Capt. Phil Coffer said a dog would be great in peer support, coming in to offer that comfort and quiet understanding during those difficult and stressful situations.”

With Sheriff Will Akin at the helm of the sheriff's office, the decision to get a support animal fell into place.

“I know when Kim and I talked about a support animal a few years ago, the culture wasn’t quite right,” he said. “The employee base now is younger and I truly believe ready for something different. With the donation, it’s clearly a no-brainer. We are a group of employees whose jobs have significant impact on us. We see things and sometimes don’t have the closure we need.”

Akin said he expects Lola to add value to the office. He is proud for his office to be the second agency in the state to have a peer support dog. Independence was the first and there’s also a dog in Johnson County, Kansas.

“Lola’s own back story lends her to those acts of compassion,” Hunter explained. “The story goes that she spent six months in a crate when she was rescued. The Texas group saw great potential in her early on.”

Hunter volunteered to be paired with Lola and then a weeklong training process began, both getting used to commands and responsibilities.

“In just the short time that she has been here, I have seen her calming nature,” Hunter said. “I have seen how her presence works as stress relief. She is specially trained to aid in deescalating situations.”

Hunter expects Lola to provide service in many ways including being a comfort to those in victim advocacy or when a child has to be interviewed.

Lola’s routine is already getting established in the office. She makes rounds to the various departments at least once a day. Lola has a dog bed and crate near Hunter’s work station where staff members can come as well.

“I know our detectives and deputies have dealt with tough situations recently and Lola has found her role,” she said. “When people are down, I have watched her with them. She picks up their energy and people find comfort. She has the ability to brighten up a room.”

Hunter said she hopes having Lola spurs better conversations about mental health needs.

“There’s such a stigma,” she said. “Better employees are healthy not only physically, but mentally.”

Akin said he believes Lola will help staff members turn over a new leaf if having a bad day.

Along with serving the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Lola will be seen in the community. Hunter expects the pair to be at events such as Liberty Fall Festival and the National Night Out, which unites Liberty Police and Fire as well as sheriff’s office staff to bring out officers, their equipment and vehicles to talk with the public.

“I am hoping we will be visiting schools,” she said. “We trained in public places so she has a great temperament to be taken out and about.”

Lola is young and will gain more empathy as she matures, Hunter expects.

Kolton Roark, a dispatch supervisor, has bonded with Lola already. As dispatchers, they hear some of the first words of crisis during 911 calls.

“She’s been good to have around,” he said.

Lola is also a Critical Incident Response Team K9. The Critical Incident Response Team is responsible for crisis intervention, victim advocacy and response assistance in an emergency.

“Lola will be that confidant full of compassion, but not using any judgmental words,” Hunter said. “She brings joy and peace to people. Every day is a new experience with her and that is rewarding.”