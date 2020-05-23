JEFFERSON CITY — While traffic this Memorial Day weekend might not be as heavy as in previous years due to the coronavirus pandemic, Missourians are still expected to be on the move, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation press release.

As is customary, MoDOT will stop work in most routine work zones at noon on Friday, May 22, and will resume at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26.

“Our practice is to get out of the way of the traveling public during holiday weekends to help ensure safe travels for all,” said MoDOT’s Chief Engineer Ed Hassinger. “But we need motorists to do their part, too, and that means buckling up and putting the phone down.”

While most work zones will not be active over the Memorial Day weekend, it may be necessary for some lane closures to remain in place. Here are some of the major work zones throughout the state for which drivers should be on the lookout:

Center Junction DDI Interstate 55 (MM99) and U.S. Route 61 in Cape Girardeau County. The work zone will remain staged throughout the weekend for construction of a diverging diamond interchange.

Interstate 44 in southwest Missouri: This project involves three head-to-head traffic configurations between Halltown (Route 96 at MM 56) and Sarcoxie (just east of Route 37 at MM 29).

Interstate 49 in Bates County (over the Bates County Drainage Ditch and the Marais des Cygnes River). Traffic is shifted head-to-head in the northbound lanes between MM 122 and MM 123 between Butler and Rich Hill for a bridge rehabilitation project.

Interstate 70 and Interstate 435 in Kansas City. Drivers should also use caution on the I-435 bridges over the Missouri River and U.S. Route 65 Twin Bridges Over Flat Creek

Interstate 70 Loutre River Bridge replacement: Two narrow lanes remain open at this site 2.2 miles west of Route 161 near Danville.

U.S. 61 (Marion County) at the Taylor interchange: Bridge rehabilitation projects at this location include 24-hour lane reductions.

MoDOT advises motorists to plan ahead before traveling. The map can be found at www.modot.org. A mobile map app is also available for smartphone users. Motorists can also call MoDOT’s 24/7 customer service toll free at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636).