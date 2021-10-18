LIBERTY — Nominations are sought for the Bill Kersten award in Liberty. The Bill Kersten Outstanding Citizen of the Year award is presented by the Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce. It was established in memory of Bill Kersten, who was devoted to Liberty and the betterment of others.

Kersten was a member of Hosanna Lutheran Church, Sertoma Club, the Board of Trustees of Clay County Health Department and the Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce. He also served as mayor of Liberty from 1995 to 1997.

The award recognizes an individual that has made a noteworthy contribution during the current year, and/or multiple years, over and above regular employment duties, states a release.

"Outstanding contribution and community service include areas such as education, health, fundraising, charitable and voluntary services, business, sport, arts, the environment or any other area that contributes to the advancement and well-being of our community," states a release.

Nominations must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12. The nomination form can be found at libertychamber.com/citizen-of-the-year.

The award will be presented at the chamber's Dec. 7 luncheon.