North Kansas City woman missing

NORTH KANSAS CITY — The North Kansas City Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing 26-year-old woman.

Taylor Renee Ream, described as 5 feet tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen March 8.

Anyone with information about Ream’s location is asked to call North Kansas City Police at 274-6010 or Detective Harmon at 412-7961.