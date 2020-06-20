Northland businesses, district, facilities receive health center awards

CLAY COUNTY — Clay County Public Health Center announces Food and Pool Safety Excellence Award winners in Liberty, Kearney and Smithville for outstanding efforts in 2019, states a press release.

“We are grateful for the hard work these establishments put in last year to not only meet but exceed the health department’s high standards of safety,” Robert Gilliland, section chief of Environmental Health Protection said. “We appreciate their partnership with us to protect the public from foodborne illnesses, waterborne illnesses and other hazards.”

Food Safety Excellence

This award recognizes establishments that continue to successfully follow the Clay County Food Code, exhibit outstanding food safety and sanitation practices and achieve exceptional inspection results during the calendar year, according to the release.

This year’s winners represent the top 9% of establishments overseen by CCPHC. In order to qualify for the award, each establishment must meet multiple criteria, the release states, such as having been open and operating for the full year with no repeated violations, no follow-up inspections needed and no confirmed cases of foodborne illnesses.

In Kearney, awards were presented to Arby’s; Burger King; Dairy Queen; Fair Share Farm LLC; Kearney Senior Center; Pizza Hut; Thorny Creek Market; and Ziggy’s General Store.

In Liberty, awards went to Above All Trampoline; Liberty Public Schools’ Alexander Doniphan, EPiC, Lewis and Clark, Lillian Schumacher, Ridgeview and Warren Hills elementary schools, Discovery Middle, Liberty Middle, South Valley Middle, Liberty and Liberty North High schools; Classy Chocolate; Clay County Juvenile Detention Center; Creative World School, Early Explorers Learning Center, Fresh Ideas Coffee Shop at William Jewell College, Liberty Christian Church Early Education Center/ Johnny’s Cafe; Mr. Goodcents Subs and Pastas; Norterre Bistro; Over Flow Coffee House; Papa Murphy’s; Scrumptious Catering; St. James Catholic School Cafeteria and Concession; and Victoria’s Learning Center.

In Smithville, awards were presented to Ladoga Ridge Winery; Nellie’s Sweet Shoppe; and QuikTrip.

Pool Safety Excellence

This award recognizes facilities that continue to successfully follow county Rules and Regulations for Pools/Spas, exhibiting pool quality and safety practices and achieving exceptional inspection results during the calendar year. In order to qualify, criteria include being open and operating all year long with no repeated violations, no follow-up inspections needed, no confirmed cases of waterborne illnesses, no imminent risk or safety violations, Virginia Graeme Baker complaints and pool operator/manager certification.

The facilities qualifying for the 2019 award are a variety of seasonal and yearly pools and spas and represent the top 15% of CCPHC regulated recreational water facilities.

In Kearney, Club at Marimack was presented this award.

In Liberty, awards were presented to the Liberty Community Center, indoor and therapy pools; Norterre Lap Pool; Skyline Drive Apartments; Westowne Apartments; and Withersfield Homes Association.