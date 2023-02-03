Chiefs die-hard fan and season ticketholder Lorraine Williams is proud to support her team everywhere she goes. Here, she poses while grocery shopping in Liberty, holding up two fingers, for the number of Super Bowl wins she expects to have notched in recent years after the Feb. 12 game.
"Have not scored tickets to the Super Bowl, yet, but I was able to win tickets from my work and take Natalie Spaeth to the game Sunday, who has never been. We got to see Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce enter the stadium and then bring home the win," wrote local Chiefs fan Chelsea Lash on a Courier-Tribune Facebook post about Chiefs Kingdom.
Chiefs die-hard fan and season ticketholder Lorraine Williams is proud to support her team everywhere she goes. Here, she poses while grocery shopping in Liberty, holding up two fingers, for the number of Super Bowl wins she expects to have notched in recent years after the Feb. 12 game.
CLAY COUNTY — As the Kansas Chiefs are returning once again to the Super Bowl, Northland members of Chiefs Kingdom are sharing their Super Bowl predictions, gameday memories and fun superstitions they have when it comes to rooting on the beloved NFL team.
"Have not scored tickets to the Super Bowl, yet, but I was able to win tickets from my work and take Natalie Spaeth to the game Sunday, who has never been. We got to see Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce enter the stadium and then bring home the win," wrote Chelsea Lash on a Courier-Tribune Facebook post asking Chiefs Kingdom to share their favorite past gameday favorite memories.
Members of the Horizon Elementary School PTO in Smithville create elaborate entryway to dazzle students and staff each month. In anticipation of the Super Bowl and celebration of them Chiefs' AFC win, this month's theme was dedicated to the team.
"It took about 2 hours to prep and 3 hours to put up. This is after changing our game plan literally the night before," said PTO member Marcy Richardson.
Kearney Utilities Director Donnie Smith, who was seen wearing a Chiefs hoodie his wife made for him, said his Super Bowl prediction is a close game, Chiefs' win.
While decked out head to toe in Chiefs gear while shopping Friday, Feb. 3, at the Liberty Price Chopper, super fan Lorraine Williams gave her Super Bowl prediction.
"I think we're going to beat 'em probably like 35-10," she said with a laugh, adding she was at the AFC championship game and lost her voice from cheering so much.
As a season ticketholder for 25 years, Williams said when it comes to going to Arrowhead for games, she doesn't miss a game.
"Even if it was a snow blizzard, I'd still be out there," she said.
Also seen at the Liberty Price Chopper was fellow Chiefs super fan Thomas Hatcher, who predicted a Chiefs win.
"It's going to be close until the fourth quarter, but I bet we win by seven," he said.
Hatcher said his family doctor also happens to be the Chiefs' doctor so they have a gameday ritual of texting him before and during Chiefs' games.
"We watch the game as much to see him as we do the Chiefs," he said.
At Stables Grill in Kearney, new city residents Jason and Misty Heitman said they did not want to say out loud their Super Bowl prediction because they "didn't want to jinx it."
"I just hope for the best," Jason said, adding the Chiefs have been playing points too closely.
Kathy Aker of Smithville said her family's dog Buddy even gets in on cheering on the Chiefs by wearing Chiefs apparel for nearly every game.
Liberty resident Julie Barron Happy said her dog Rudy is also happy rooting for the Chiefs.
"Rudy always has to wear his Chiefs gear," said Happy, adding it has been a gameday ritual in the family for 14 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.