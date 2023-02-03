CLAY COUNTY — As the Kansas Chiefs are returning once again to the Super Bowl, Northland members of Chiefs Kingdom are sharing their Super Bowl predictions, gameday memories and fun superstitions they have when it comes to rooting on the beloved NFL team.

"Have not scored tickets to the Super Bowl, yet, but I was able to win tickets from my work and take Natalie Spaeth to the game Sunday, who has never been. We got to see Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce enter the stadium and then bring home the win," wrote local Chiefs fan Chelsea Lash on a Courier-Tribune Facebook post about Chiefs Kingdom.

Members of the Horizon Elementary School PTO in Smithville created this elaborate entryway to dazzle students and staff in honor of the Chiefs' winning ways.
Kearney Utilities Director Donnie Smith, wearing a hoodie his wife made, predicts a Chiefs' Super Bowl win.
Chiefs super fan Thomas Hatcher, who predicted a Chiefs win. "It's going to be close until the fourth quarter, but I bet we win by seven," he said.
Kearney Chiefs fans Misty and Jason Heitman said they did not want to make a Super Bowl prediction as to which team would win for fear of jinxing it.
Kathy Aker of Smithville said her pooch Buddy can almost always be seen in Chiefs apparel during games.
Liberty resident Julie Barron Happy's dog Rudy has been wearing Chiefs gear for gameday for 14 years.

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com or 903-6001.

