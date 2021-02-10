Northland cities using salt supplies, plowing hundreds of miles

Kearney, Liberty and Smithville street crews have been out in force since Saturday, Feb. 6, spreading salt and plowing streets. However, with snow showers Sunday and Monday and those predicted through the week, communities are using up their salt storage supplies.

Liberty

In Liberty, Public Works Director Sherri McIntyre said the city has gone through about 500 tons of salt this season alone and placed an order for 400 more tons.

“Unfortunately, with this extreme cold snap and the predicted stretch, salt doesn’t really work at these temperatures,” she said. “Salt needs about 15 degrees or warmer, and some sunshine helps.”

Many departments are hedging on plowing streets bare. In some areas, a layer of snow actually provides some traction, McIntyre said.

“We are fighting these temps,” she said. “None of this is ideally what we like to look for, but we are trying to offer the best possible solution for traffic.”

Currently, Liberty's equipment is holding up, with the fleet running shifts sometimes up to nine hours or more. Liberty has more than 300 lane miles to treat.

Smithville

Smithville’s Public Works Director Chuck Soules is in a similar conundrum as his Liberty counterpart. The city is also using its stores of salt and ordering more.

“Unfortunately, salt simply doesn’t work when it’s this cold,” he said. “We are at 11 degrees with a wind chill of zero. There’s always a balance in clearing roads, making them passable and getting the community to understand what passable roads are.”

For Soules, plowing to bare pavement can exacerbate the creation of potholes as plows can tear up pavement.

“Some drivers are making judgments on how to plow a certain area,” he said. “The crews that are in those trucks are making decisions on how they are plowing some areas.”

Soules said the intersection of U.S. Highway 169 and Missouri Highway 92 is tough.

“People really need to be mindful of every intersection,” he said. “Don’t slam on the gas or the brake. Be mindful. If your commute (normally) takes 10 minutes, double it (in these types of conditions).”

In a usual season, Smithville goes through around 5,000 tons of salt, treating 110 lane miles.

“We were fortunate in the fall to have (aldermen) approve a contractor to help with snow removal,” Soules explained. “Remember, the crew is out and doing the best they can. Just give them the space they deserve when you come upon them.”

Kearney

In Kearney, Donnie Smith, street and utilities director, finds himself behind the wheel of a plow if needed.

“In many areas, we decided to leave that snow for traction,” he said. “In others, we added sand and salt.”

Smith, who drives a pick-up, takes it out of four-wheel drive and tests intersections in two-wheel drive to gauge roadways in Kearney.

“If I can get around, I believe others can too,” he said. “Right now, we have six trucks out and about. The crews are running ragged. We try to think what is best on the roadway, especially in these unforgiving temperatures.”

As with the others, he urges driver caution at intersections and on hills.