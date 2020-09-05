Northland Coalition elects new officers

During an Aug. 26 Zoom meeting, Northland Coalition voted to elect the following members to serve as officers for 2020-21:

President: Jamie Parrett, executive director of Platte County Community Center North/YMCA

President-Elect: Amy Ganaden, intermediate & middle school division head at Oakhill Day School

Treasurer: Tom Mayfield, Excelsior Springs technical high school coordinator

Vice-President of Advocacy: Danielle Roethler, community development specialist for Clay County Public Health Center

Secretary: Emily Barnes, community prevention specialist for Tri-County Mental Health Services.

Northland Coalition is composed of volunteers from Clay, Platte and Ray counties committed to fighting devastating effects of alcohol and drug use among Northland youth, a release states.

The coalition receives funding and support from Tri-County Mental Health Services, the Division of Behavioral Health, United Way, Clay County Children Services Fund and the Clay, Platte, Ray Mental Health Tax Levy Board.

Anyone living or working in the tri-county area is welcome to join the coalition. More information about the coalition’s programs, meeting dates and events can be found at northlandcoalition.com.