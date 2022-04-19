Northland Ethnic Festival April 23

The Northland Ethnic Festival will be Saturday, April 23, at Staley High School.

Sponsored by North Kansas City Schools and the Ethnic Enrichment Commission, the goal of the festival is to increase awareness and appreciation of cultural diversity in the community.

Admission and parking are free. Food from Malaysia, Bolivia, Kenya, Samoa and China will be available for purchase.

Stage performances begin at 11 a.m. and will include the Staley Steppers from Staley High School and entertainment from countries and regions such as the Czech and Slovak Republics, Thailand, Peru, Samoa, Indonesia, Germany, Taiwan, Scotland and India. A parade of flags will be included in the finale after 3 p.m.

In addition, the event will include displays, youth passport stamps and art for sale along with genealogy information from Mid-Continent Public Library's Genealogy Center.

Cooperating school districts are Park Hill, Smithville, Liberty, Platte County and West Platte. Visit "Northland Ethnic Festival" on Facebook or eeckc.org for more details.