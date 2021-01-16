Northland Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Monday

CLAY COUNTY — The Clay County African American Legacy Inc. and William Jewell College will host the 37th annual Northland Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, via Zoom.

Dr. Wallace Hartsfield II, senior pastor at Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church of Kansas City, will be the keynote speaker. He is an active spokesman for social and economic justice in the metro, currently focused on renewing and repopulating blighted neighborhoods.

In addition to special music and tributes, community members and organizations will be honored. The Invictus Award for Social Justice will be given to Clay Countians 4 Inclusion, and the community service awards will be presented to Jacqueline Mayes Hines, Kimberlie Jo Mason, First Baptist Church Harvester’s Pantry and Rebuilding Together Kansas City.

Zoom webinar link: https://zoom.us/j/98462825199pwd=ZjZnc1YwTHpMSC9TaDNMVnNuZzZwZz09

Passcode: 346532