The Northland Parent Association is again taking legal aim against tax jurisdictions over mask wearing. The grassroots association, made up of families in Clay and Platte counties, filed an expedited motion Thursday, Nov. 4, in the U.S. Western District Court of Missouri to block Kansas City’s new mask order for schools.

The group previously filed suit to stop Kansas City and North Kansas City as well as seven school districts in the Northland, including Kearney, Liberty and Smithville, from enforcing their mask mandates on students. The parent group is also active in protesting reading materials featuring LGBTQA themes available to students in school libraries.

“The Northland Parent Association will continue to defend the bodily autonomy of our children, our parental rights, and we will never cede our health care freedom to government officials colluding with school superintendents,” Natalie Scholl, vice president of the group, said in a statement.

The latest legal action came after the Kansas City City Council voted 11-2 Thursday to rescind the citywide mask order, but kept a mask mandate in schools. Council members Heather Hall and Brandon Ellington voted against the measure. The new mandate applies to anyone in school buildings and on school buses.

“The students in masks have suffered long enough and need relief from this court, especially when the mask mandate at issue is so blatantly baseless,” the organization claims in the new legal filing. The group, represented by attorney and former state Rep. Kevin Corlew, seeks an evidentiary hearing and wants oral arguments heard as soon as possible.

The group states the new mask mandate was based and approved on political motives not scientific data.

“Masking healthy and resilient children implies that the blame for transmitting the virus to vulnerable populations falls heavily on their young shoulders," Jay Richardson, president of the Northland Parent Association, said in a released statement dated Thursday. ''To make matters worse, the council masked its plans for the mandate from parents by holding private meetings with school officials and quietly advancing it through the transportation committee yesterday and bringing it to the full council for a vote today."

“We will never accept the deterioration of our rights at the hands of those who should be representing us,” Scholl said.

In a Courier-Tribune online poll published in August, 963 respondents said students, employees and visitors should be required to wear masks in school facilities. In contrast, 351 others responded “no" when asked if masks should be required in schools.

The Kansas City school mask order is scheduled to expire before midnight Dec. 2.