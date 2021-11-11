KEARNEY — Bernie Raye is active in the Smithville American Legion Band and is a member of American Legion Post No. 626 in Gladstone and VFW Post No. 628 in Lawson. That continued dedication to these organizations is part of Raye’s military service that began almost 70 years ago.

Raye was a member of the United States Coast Guard. Growing up in Townsend, Massachusetts, the Coast Guard was big for those looking at military service, he said.

“I didn’t want to be in the Army,” he said. “My parents gave me permission and I went to enlist in February. I was told then, (the Coast Guard was) full and if I was drafted, they couldn’t help me out. I ended up getting the call in September (for the Coast Guard). Needless to say, I didn’t look forward to the mail coming during those months.”

Raye said eventually six men out of Boston took a train to Cape May, New Jersey, to begin their Coast Guard service in September 1952. After boot camp and other training, volunteers were sought for a two-year cruise.

“They were specifically looking for those with electronics experience,” he said, adding he studied electronics much of his life. “I was young. I figured this would be a way to see the world.”

Raye ended up on the Courier, a radio ship described as “the strangest ship in the world.” The tag was earned due to the ship’s unusual appearance and its unique role in providing the American government with a floating radio station that could be moved quickly all over the world. There were 80 men and 10 officers on board.

The vessel, operated for the U.S. Information Agency by the Coast Guard, featured radio towers, antennas, transmitters, transformers, generators and recording equipment as well as other electronic devices for broadcasting.

The ship transmitted Voice of America broadcasts, sharing news and stories in many languages. Voice of America began broadcasting in 1942 to combat Nazi propaganda.

“While the Korean War was going on, the Cold War was also heating up,” Raye said. “At that time, the Cold War was a war of words. It was propaganda on both sides.”

The Courier departed Washington, D.C. in early March 1952, where Raye remembers the ship’s dedication being given by President Harry S. Truman.

After departure, it was off to Norfolk, Virginia. The vessel also went on to Venezuela, Columbia and through the Panama Canal.

“That first run was a shakedown cruise,” he said. “We did some broadcasting to South America. Then we went back to New York. We all thought we were heading to Korea, but gears shifted and we ended up in the Mediterranean Sea. There was a Voice of America base in Tangiers so we could help out with those broadcasts.”

From late August 1952 to late July 1953, the Courier set up near Rhodes, Greece. During that time, Raye had a chance to visit Rome and Naples.

“Greece gave us permission to broadcast in 16 languages,” he said. “We were 19- to 22-year-old kids sharing messages all over Europe, Africa and the Middle East. It was pretty amazing.”

In addition to broadcasting transmitters — a 150-kilowatt medium wave transmitter and two, 35-kilowatt short wave transmitters — there was also a five-kilowatt short wave transmitter on board, which could be used for ship-to-ship and ship-to-shore communications.

“We were spoiled,” Raye said. “The ship had air conditioning. We had regular bunks with good mattresses. We were treated first class. We had hot, quality meals. The electronics technicians worked in three shifts — two operating shifts and one maintenance. It felt a lot like a civilian job as I was on for eight hours a day.”

The other impressive feature on the ship came with the helium-filled barrage balloon that supported the medium wave transmitter.

“We had to chase the giant balloon into Turkey,” he said. “There was a storm and it got away. That thing was 69 by 35 feet in size. They had been used in World War II.”

Raye stayed in the service through the end of September 1954. Later, he married his wife Norma and ended up working for TWA, which brought him to Gladstone and then Kearney. After a short stint with the airline company installing radar, he then spent 40 years with Wilcox Electric as a field engineer. The job took him to South America, Africa and Europe as well as to air bases in North America.