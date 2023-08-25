LIBERTY — During an arraignment in Clay County Circuit Court Friday, Aug. 25, for Zackary W. Young, the man charged with a killing a woman by purposely hitting her with his truck as she stood near her disabled car, a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
His arraignment comes two days after Young, 28, of Independence, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action following the death of 20-year-old Savanna Churchill of Liberty.
Churchill, a pedestrian, was near her disabled car near the intersection of La Frenz and Ruth Ewing roads in Liberty Tuesday, Aug. 23, when she was struck and killed by the truck Young was driving.
According to the probable cause statement, Young said he did not know Churchill, but purposely veered his truck into her when he saw her along the side of the road.
According to court records, Young appeared for his arraignment only wearing a blanket after allegedly refusing to dress for his initial court appearance at 9 a.m. During the court appearance, the court ordered a public defender to represent Young.
A day prior, an order for a mental exam for Young was filed, but the court on Friday passed on the state's motion.
The case was continued to Sept. 5 for a bond hearing. A preliminary hearing has not been set as the circuit court judge recused himself as did all other judges in the circuit court after the arraignment citing a conflict of interest as they know the victim's family. The state Supreme Court has been requested to appoint a special judge to preside over the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.