LIBERTY — During an arraignment in Clay County Circuit Court Friday, Aug. 25, for Zackary W. Young, the man charged with a killing a woman by purposely hitting her with his truck as she stood near her disabled car, a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

His arraignment comes two days after Young, 28, of Independence, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action following the death of 20-year-old Savanna Churchill of Liberty.

