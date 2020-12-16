OATS Transit is open for regular transportation service, however face masks are required on the bus due to COVID-19.

To schedule a ride or find out about service in your area, call the OATS Transit office at 380-7433 or 800-480-6287.

For more information, visit the OATS website at www.oatstransit.org and click on the bus schedules tab to see the full schedule by county.

OATS Transit is available to the rural general public of any age, seniors and individuals with disabilities. OATS also contracts with a number of agencies to serve their clients, a press release states.

OATS Transit will not be operating Friday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day.