Officers nab suspect in stolen vehicle

SMITHVILLE — This weekend, Smithville officers were involved in a pursuit with a suspect driving a vehicle stolen from a gas pump in the city.

“After winding over Commercial and through downtown, officers were eventually led to a dead end street where the suspect bailed on foot,” states a social media post from the city’s police department. Platte County Sheriff's Office’s K-9 unit responded helped apprehend the suspect, who bailed from the truck wearing a Santa hat.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri highway patrol also assisted at the scene.