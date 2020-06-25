Online petition seeks to keep Confederate statue in Liberty

LIBERTY — Longtime Liberty resident Gieselle Fest launched a Change.org petition Wednesday, June 24, to potentially save a Confederate statue in the Fairview & New Hope Cemeteries. The petition is a counter to another petition seeking removal of the statue and pedestal.

The statue of an unnamed Confederate soldier, erected in 1904 by the Daughters of the Confederacy, occupies an area near the cemeteries at South Terrace Avenue and West Shrader Street in Liberty. City leaders said they are currently unsure, but are investigating whether the statue is on city property or private land, which may impact what can be done with the statue.

As of 2 p.m., Thursday, June 25, there are 137 signatures on the online petition to keep the Confederate statue. It is unclear if all of the signatures are of Liberty residents.

Fest created the petition after another Liberty resident, Patrick Campbell, created a separate Change.org petition on June 18 to have the statue taken down. In his petition, Campbell said, "Having a Confederate memorial on public property is offensive to many residents of our multiracial community whether they are aware of its existence or not."

Of her decision to create the petition, Fest, who is a former Liberty cemetery committee member and former director of Clay County Historic Sites, said she has been discussing vandalism that took place in years past in the cemetery with others and decided she needed to step up.

"If we don't remember our past, we are destined to repeat it," she said. "We should look at ways to promote future conversations versus trying to erase our past."

In addition to the statue, Fest said there are Confederates buried in the cemetery and she hopes their gravestones are not vandalized or removed.

The petition she created states the statue is “not offensive to all residents of our multiracial and multicultural community whether they were aware of its existence or not. ... It has stood to watch over the Confederate soldiers who are buried near its base. Our town, named Liberty, Mo. (since 1822), should have memorials and monuments in our cemetery that acknowledge our history."

Fest's petition also contends the statue, because it is in a cemetery, is not in a high-traffic or prominent area.

"Here people can reflect, and yes, grieve our past history, our country and yes, family members. Monuments are stone and metal. They are inanimate objects so they can't intimidate ... . This petition will hopefully encourage our mayor and city council to leave this old Confederate monument and memorials that are placed in the remote Fairview Cemetery (in) Liberty, Missouri, where they have been for over 116 years.”

This is a developing story and more details will be published as they become available.