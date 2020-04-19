200326_ct_out_ltrails

Trails in Liberty parks and at Martha Lafite Thompson Nature Sanctuary are still open for exercise. Smithville and Kearney city trails are also open, but no restrooms. The Centers for Disease Control cautions maintaining social distancing when outside too.

With 65 degrees predicted for weather on Sunday, April 19, remember only city trails are open, but no playgrounds, shelter houses or athletic courts are open.

Remember to be considerate and maintain social distancing even when on the trails.

Be sure to use the restroom before arriving. All park restrooms are closed.

