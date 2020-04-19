With 65 degrees predicted for weather on Sunday, April 19, remember only city trails are open, but no playgrounds, shelter houses or athletic courts are open.
Remember to be considerate and maintain social distancing even when on the trails.
Be sure to use the restroom before arriving. All park restrooms are closed.
