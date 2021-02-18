According to Operation Safe, the countywide collaborative effort to vaccinate the community against COVID-19, released a short statement.
"Due to inclement weather across the nation, our vaccine shipment has been delayed. The Operation Safe Vaccine Clinics planned for Friday, Feb. 19, and Saturday, Feb. 20 are postponed. All patient appointments will be rescheduled when vaccine delivery is confirmed."
As the vaccination progress is an ongoing story, the Courier-Tribune will continue to follow the developments.
