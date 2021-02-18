"Due to inclement weather across the nation, our vaccine shipment has been delayed. The Operation Safe Vaccine Clinics planned for Friday, Feb. 19, and Saturday, Feb. 20, are postponed. All patient appointments will be rescheduled when vaccine delivery is confirmed," states a release from Operation Safe, the countywide collaborative effort to vaccinate against COVID-19.
Operation Safe vaccine appointments postponed
