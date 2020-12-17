LIBERTY — A tamale fundraiser will take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 18.

All the proceeds will go to the Mercedarian Missionaries’ Our Lady of Mercy Country Home, 2115 Maturana Dr., Liberty. Exact cash, check (to Mercedarian Missionaries), or credit card is required at the event. Tamales can be ordered by the half dozen for $10 and a dozen for $20.

Pre-orders are not necessary. For questions, call 872-0061.