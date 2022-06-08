Overnight storms lead to power outages, minor damage across Northland

CLAY COUNTY — Severe thunderstorms and weather capable of producing tornadoes that ripped through the Northland in the overnight hours between Tuesday and Wednesday, June 7 and 8, caused hundreds of power outages and reports of minor damage that included down tree limbs and debris trails. No injuries have been reported.

Storms began after midnight Wednesday, and as of 8 a.m., power was still out in sections of Liberty, Kearney, Gladstone, North Kansas City, Kansas City and areas around Smithville Lake according to outage maps from Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative and Evergy.

According to the Platte-Clay Cooperative, as of 8:15 a.m., a total of 31 outages had occurred, with 225 households still out of power. Customers can track outages and expected restore times on the cooperative’s dashboard online at pcec.coop.

“The vast majority of these outages were restored overnight and our crews are working this morning to repair remaining service disruptions,” PCEC Spokesman Garrett Poorman told the Courier-Tribune Wednesday morning.

According to Evergy, as of 8:15 a.m., between North Kansas City and Paradise near Smithville Lake, hundreds of outages had yet to be restored, impacting thousands of customers. Evergy outages can be tracked online at outagemap.evergy.com.

"Storms overnight caused more than 75,000 outages in Evergy's service area, primarily in the Kansas City metro. The storm moved slowly through the area and did extensive damage. Crews are working and have restored power to more than 25% of customers affected," states a social media post from the utility company Wednesday morning.

In Liberty, during morning commute hours Wednesday, traffic lights were out, including along Missouri Highway 291 at South Liberty Parkway and Ruth Ewing, and small debris from trees, down trees and tree limbs were being removed by crews.

“Crews are still working to clear streets of downed trees. Some traffic signals are out. Please treat these as four-way stops,” reads a social media release from the city at 8 a.m. Wednesday that was accompanied by a photo of large equipment pushing trees blocking a roadway.

In Kearney, a social media post from police states minor damage impacting various areas occurred around 2 a.m. as the city was under severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings.

“Every neighborhood and area of the community I reached already this morning I passed a KPD officer with takedown/alley lights on looking for debris,” wrote Kearney Mayor Randy Pogue on social media Wednesday.

Pogue also posted safety tips, taken from first response experts, for Northlanders. The tips note what to do before a storm and during.

Before the storm

• Develop a plan for you and your family for home, work, school and when outdoors. Hold frequent drills.

• Purchase an NOAA weather radio for your home.

• Know the county in which you live, and keep a highway map nearby to follow storm movement from weather bulletins.

• Listen to radio and television for information.

• If planning a trip outdoors, listen to the latest forecasts and take necessary action if threatening weather is possible.

• Know who is at the most risk: People in automobiles, the elderly, those very young, those physically or mentally disabled, people in manufactured/mobile homes and those who may not understand warnings due to a language barrier.

During a storm

• Outdoor warning sirens are for individuals outdoors. They are a warning to go to an inside shelter and listen to any Emergency Alert System messages for details.

• In a residence or other building, move to a predesignated shelter, such as a basement.

• If an underground shelter is not available, move to an interior room or hallway on the lowest floor and get under a sturdy piece of furniture.

• Stay away from windows.

• Get out of automobiles.

• Do not use a highway overpass as shelter.

• If caught outside or in a vehicle, lie flat in a nearby ditch or depression.

• Manufactured/mobile homes, even if tied down, offer little protection from tornadoes and should be abandoned.