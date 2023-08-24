LIBERTY — The owner of a hotel in Liberty, Ashish “Alex” Patel, 42, of Sedalia, faces a felony arson charge after police and the state fire marshal's office investigated the 2019 fire at a Days Inn at 209 N. Missouri Highway 291.

Court documents state Liberty police were tipped off by an anonymous caller Sept. 28, 2019, that a fire would be set in the attic of the hotel the following day.

In addition to causing roof and hallway damage, the fire at the Days Inn along Missouri Highway 291 in Liberty displaced 20 people Oct. 2. 
Liberty firefighters and police respond to a fire at the Days Inn, located of North Missouri Highway 291 in Liberty, in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Oct. 2.

