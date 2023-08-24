LIBERTY — The owner of a hotel in Liberty, Ashish “Alex” Patel, 42, of Sedalia, faces a felony arson charge after police and the state fire marshal's office investigated the 2019 fire at a Days Inn at 209 N. Missouri Highway 291.
Court documents state Liberty police were tipped off by an anonymous caller Sept. 28, 2019, that a fire would be set in the attic of the hotel the following day.
“The caller said the owner was heard speaking to another individual about burning the hotel,” reads the probable cause statement.
A fire broke out at the hotel on Oct. 2, 2019. The fire was determined to have been set by lighting gasoline in the attic space above the east breezeway and over Room 221. Responding between 6 and 7 a.m., Liberty firefighters had the fire knocked down in less than 15 minutes, but it took another 1.5 hours to put all the embers out, Liberty Fire Chief John Mills told the Courier-Tribune the day of the fire.
“About 20 people have been displaced,” Mills said at the time. “There were no injuries.”
On the day of the fire, according to the probable cause statement, Patel allegedly stated he did not store gas on site or have any gas cans in the building.
“Patel did comment he had a gas-powered leaf blower in the laundry room, but no gas can. When Patel was informed I found a gas (can) during the scene examination, his reply was ‘You found it?’ Patel then quickly denied knowing anything about the gas can,” reads the investigator’s narrative in the probable cause statement.
According to court documents, a hotel guest in Room 221 complained about an odor and smoke coming from a vent on the same morning prior to the fire.
“Patel said he checked the area and he did not observe any odors or smoke,” reads the probable cause statement. “Patel also stated he had not been in the closest, which accessed the area in the attic where the fire was set, in over three years. Patel stated he pulled the fire alarm and called 911 after his desk clerk alerted him to the fire.”
According to Liberty police and fire officials, no 911 call came to the dispatch center from Patel that day.
During an interview with a witness who worked at the hotel, investigators were told a guest in Room 221 did complain of a chemical odor and when checked, the room smelled like gas so maintenance was called, but maintenance did not find a problem. The witness also allegedly told police Patel said not to speak to investigators about the fire and that he hired someone, another employee, to set it.
A witness also allegedly told investigators that after the fire started, an employee was told by Patel to silence the alarm, to lie about who set the fire and gave the witness cash to stay quiet. Witnesses also told investigators they were offered $5,000 by Patel to assist him in setting the fire.
“The fire was set with willful disregard for the safety of others while the hotel was occupied. Mr. Patel also ordered his (employee) to silence the fire alarm after it was activated, which could have delayed the evacuation of the building,” reads the probable cause statement.
Bond for Patel was set at $100,000. If convicted, he faces five to 15 years in prison. It is unclear at this time if any employees have been charged in connection with the case. More details will be published as they become available.
