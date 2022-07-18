Mid-America Regional Council Air Quality Program issued an orange Ozone Alert for Tuesday, July 19. This is the second alert following Monday's. This type of alert indicates an unhealthy level of ground-level ozone is expected tomorrow in the Kansas City region.

"Ozone pollution is formed when emissions from vehicles, lawn and garden equipment and other sources react in heat and sunlight. Environmental factors such as warm, sunny weather, low wind speeds and lack of rain increase the likelihood of poor air quality," states a MARC release about the alert.

On Ozone Alert days residents should:

Protect their health

Ozone pollution can cause a variety of problems — even in healthy adults — including chest pains, coughing, nausea, throat irritation and difficulty breathing.

"People who are sensitive to air pollution, including children, older adults and people with breathing or heart problems, should limit outdoor activity between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Everyone should consider scheduling outdoor activities before 10 a.m. or after 7 p.m.," states the release.

Reduce pollution

More than half of all emissions that lead to ozone pollution are caused by everyday activities such as driving and yard work.

"To help reduce air pollution, you can postpone mowing and wait until evening to refuel vehicles. If you live close to where you work, consider riding a bike or walking instead of driving. Both options produce zero emissions and the exercise is great for your health," states the release. "Try to schedule walking and biking trips before 10 a.m. or after 7 p.m., and avoid prolonged exposure to outdoor air."

Learn more about actions to reduce pollution and follow the SkyCast, the region’s daily air quality forecast, at AirQKC.org. MARC issues the SkyCast each afternoon March 1 through Oct. 31. SkyCast information is also available via the air quality information line at (816) 701-8287 or on social media at twitter.com/airQKC and from area media outlets.